Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $7.22

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.22 or 0.00014623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $355,969.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00262511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00081538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00426555 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185163 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

Shield Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

