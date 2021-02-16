SHIELD Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $308,760.76 and $95.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

