Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Shares Down 17.9%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) shares fell 17.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41. 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

Shimao Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of architect, design, business management, and consultancy services.

