Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.95

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $76.86, with a volume of 12590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

SSDOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

