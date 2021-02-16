Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $14.52. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

