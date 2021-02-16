Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,301 ($30.06) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,696 ($35.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,239.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,039.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.22), for a total transaction of £79,276.50 ($103,575.25). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30). In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,163 shares of company stock worth $2,890,885,803.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

