Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Drops By 24.3%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JFU opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. 9F has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

