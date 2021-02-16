Short Interest in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Expands By 26.1%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in A.H. Belo by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of AHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

