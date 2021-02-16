Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Drops By 26.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 14th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $133,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $111,560.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,929,898 shares of company stock worth $112,281,164. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

