Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Grows By 30.8%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

