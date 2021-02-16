Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Increases By 31.3%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.62% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

