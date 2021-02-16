Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Increases By 31.3%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.
