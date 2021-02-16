Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Expands By 25.0%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $57.29.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

