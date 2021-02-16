Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Rises By 24.9%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 14th total of 85,700 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.56. 6,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

ALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.