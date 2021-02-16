Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Expands By 31.9%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALJ Regional stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ALJ Regional worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJJ opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

