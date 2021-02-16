Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Drops By 24.3%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.5 days.
Shares of ARCVF stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57.
About Arcadis
