Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Drops By 24.3%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.5 days.

Shares of ARCVF stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

