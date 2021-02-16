Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Expands By 34.6%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

