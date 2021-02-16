Short Interest in AtheroNova Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHROQ) Expands By 31.1%

AtheroNova Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHROQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 14th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
AtheroNova stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. AtheroNova has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
AtheroNova Company Profile
Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for AtheroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtheroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.