Short Interest in AtheroNova Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHROQ) Expands By 31.1%

AtheroNova Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHROQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 14th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AtheroNova stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. AtheroNova has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

AtheroNova Company Profile

AtheroNova Inc, a development stage company, is engaged in the research, development, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical preparations and pharmaceutical intellectual property. The company develops intellectual property that uses certain pharmacological compounds for the treatment of atherosclerosis, which is the primary cause of various cardiovascular diseases.

