Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Declines By 26.1%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

