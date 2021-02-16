Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Drops By 26.0%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 14th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 174.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,810,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

