Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Decreases By 24.5%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 14th total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.