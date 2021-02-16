Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Drops By 22.8%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 14th total of 287,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

