Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Expands By 27.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ:CHW opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

