Short Interest in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expands By 31.3%

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of CMPI opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). Research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,513,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

