Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Decreases By 22.1%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCW opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.86. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.06.
About Color Star Technology
