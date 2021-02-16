Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Decreases By 22.1%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCW opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.86. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

