Short Interest in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Expands By 25.7%

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1,140.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

Shares of CoreLogic stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

