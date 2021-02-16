Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Increases By 25.3%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 14th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

OFC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. 1,192,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

