Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Grows By 31.3%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.