Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Grows By 30.1%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Ally in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

