Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Increases By 26.1%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. 311,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Raymond James upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

