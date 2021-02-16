Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Increases By 26.1%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. 311,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.
In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Raymond James upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
