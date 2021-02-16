Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Decreases By 23.2%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,328.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DITHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.