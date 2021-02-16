Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Decreases By 23.2%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,328.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DITHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.