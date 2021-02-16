Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rises By 28.3%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

DSDVY stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,234. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $91.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

