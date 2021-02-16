Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Drops By 23.3%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 50.4% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55,510 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the third quarter worth $420,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the third quarter worth $2,423,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFF opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

