Short Interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Decreases By 25.3%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 14th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.32. 2,136,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $1,088,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

