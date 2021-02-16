Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Rises By 28.8%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 213,383 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter.

FPF stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

