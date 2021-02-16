Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Decreases By 21.8%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 904,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.