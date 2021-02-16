Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Expands By 33.4%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 14th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 647.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.

Several analysts recently commented on GRRMF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

