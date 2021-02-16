Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Declines By 23.2%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 180,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Cord Blood stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Global Cord Blood worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

