Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 33.3%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EFAS stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.94% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

