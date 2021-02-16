Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Expands By 28.3%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $33.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $986.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of -0.37. Gravity has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gravity by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

