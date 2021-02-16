Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Declines By 22.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Shares of GP opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $635.74 million and a PE ratio of -237.21.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.