Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Declines By 23.5%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 441,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 171.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

