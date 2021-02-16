Short Interest in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Expands By 28.9%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 14th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IEC Electronics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IEC Electronics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. IEC Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

