Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Drops By 23.9%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 14th total of 367,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

IBCP stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a market cap of $446.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

