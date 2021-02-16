Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 24.6%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:INSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSI. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 21.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 346,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

