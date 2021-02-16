Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Declines By 21.7%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

