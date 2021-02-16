Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 24.1%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

VKQ stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

