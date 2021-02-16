Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Decreases By 22.6%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 14th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $86.80.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.