Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Decreases By 22.1%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 516,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.26 and a 1-year high of $134.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

