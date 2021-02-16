Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Drops By 24.8%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 14th total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,181,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $334.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

