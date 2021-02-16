Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Drops By 26.1%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4,777.00 and a one year high of $5,600.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,600.00.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
